Jimmy Garoppolo Could Make the Browns a Playoff Team, Is Probably Best Quarterback Alive

The Arizona Cardinals were the first NFL team to report to training camp today, but all anyone wants to talk about is how great career New England Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is at football. CSNNE spoke to some anonymous sources around the NFL to confirmed Garoppolo’s incredible-ness. Via CSNNE:

“I played against him every day in practice. He’s all that.” Why? “He can make all the throws. He can process all the information. He is a gamer. He can slow it down. He can spin it. I’m going tell you this, if he had gotten traded to Cleveland, they’re a borderline playoff team. I really believe that.”

The Browns had the worst record in the NFL last season with 1-win and 15-losses. Turning them into a borderline playoff team would be an absolute superhuman act, still this quote was inspected with the utmost seriousness on NFL.com.

It is just unfair that Bill Belichick continues to deprive football fans of what may be the most talented quarterback to ever play the game. Plus, it’s kind of brave of Belichick to continue to play the aging, obviously less-talented Tom Brady ahead of Garoppolo. This is some next-level chess-vs-checkers stuff.

Which is no surprise! Belichick knows better than everyone. In the same piece the non-move of keeping Garoppolo was praised as “genius” and “Bill knows something we don’t.” At least he did until people kept talking about how great Garoppolo is. I’m not sure there’s anyone left who doesn’t know that Jimmy Garoppolo is the greatest of all-time.