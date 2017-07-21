Johan Camargo Made an Incredible, Diving, Game-Saving Catch

Johan Camargo made a crazy game-saving catch to finish the Atlanta Braves’ 6-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night. With 2-on and 2-out in the bottom of the 9th pinch-hitter Trayce Thompson hit a fly ball to shallow centerfield that Ender Inciarte couldn’t get to, but Camargo made an incredible inverted catch, over the shoulder, falling down, while running away from the plate. It’s really hard to explain how difficult this was so just enjoy the video.
