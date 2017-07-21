Kevin Love Is Subtweeting Kyrie Irving After Trade Request

Kevin Love seems to be the only one of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ big three who isn’t on his way out of town. Kyrie Irving has asked to be traded and all signs point to LeBron James bolting after next season. That leaves Love as potentially the only All-Star on a formerly dominant team. So what is he doing about it? Subtweeting, of course.

On Friday after it went public that Irving had asked to be traded, InsideHoops.com tweeted at Love. They got the following response:

Life is amazing. No complaints. Things are a little peculiar. But no complaints. Now go kick some rocks 🙌🏼 https://t.co/Tz62YyGeYt — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) July 21, 2017

Seems pretty innocuous, right? Well, look closer. The word “peculiar” stands out. Why? Because in an interview earlier in the week, Irving said the Cavs were in a “peculiar place” right now.

Check it out:

Kyrie Irving says the Cavs are in a “peculiar place” pic.twitter.com/aGHYboQb5H — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) July 19, 2017

Love is proving LeBron isn’t the only member of the Cavs who can subtweet.