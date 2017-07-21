Kyrie Irving Reportedly Wants to Be Traded; The Latest Sign LeBron Is Leaving in 2018

Kyrie Irving and his agent met with the Cleveland Cavaliers last week to talk about his future with the team. According to Brian Windhorst, Irving doesn’t see one and asked to be traded. How’s that for a sign that LeBron James intends to leave Cleveland in 2018?

Kyrie Irving's agent, Jeff Wechsler, tells ESPN that they had meeting w/ Cavs on Irving's future with team and wouldn't comment on contents. https://t.co/ix0bQrD5TJ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2017

Kyrie Irving asked the Cavs to trade him in a meeting last week, sources told ESPN. Story posting on https://t.co/b8H6X39PKb shortly — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 21, 2017

Kyrie has gone from fun to a star since LeBron James returned to Cleveland and made him a star. Now he’s got a title and doesn’t want to be around for the rebuild. Irving’s contract runs through 2020.

If the Cavaliers had a general manager he would have already worked out a trade to send Kyrie to New York in exchange for Carmelo Anthony. And suddenly the idea of signing Derrick Rose.