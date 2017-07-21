Lindsey Vonn on Aaron Rodgers Instagram Comment Spree: "We're friends. Newsflash. I have friends"

Lindsey Vonn created a mini stir when various internet sleuths revealed that she had been commenting all over Aaron Rodgers’ Instagram account in the past few weeks. People wondered breathlessly: Are they dating? Nope, says Vonn, on the Uninterrupted platform:

.@lindseyvonn sets the record straight and responds to Internet troll butting into her dating life. pic.twitter.com/CwNIkw7uhS — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) July 19, 2017

“We’re friends,” Vonn said. “Newsflash. I have friends, just like everyone has friends. I commented on his Instagram, giving him a hard time — because he is short, compared to Zaza. Anyways, it’s just hard sometimes I think being under the microscope and there’s so many more important stories to be had out there than people trolling me about a comment on Instagram.”

More important? Yeah, definitely. More clicky? There’s some, but the public has a near-insatiable appetite for celebrity dating gossip. If they weren’t interested in it, outlets would run different stories.

Anyways, Vonn goes on to reiterate that she has a boyfriend who is not Aaron Rodgers, and said that Rodgers thinks this saga was a lot funnier than she did.