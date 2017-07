Earlier this week, a photo of Mike Conley, his wife, and his son spread around social media, as a bunch of rubberneckers made jokes about the light-skinned boy not being his. This started it:

Mr. Nice Guy Mike Conley at it again. He stayed with his wife after she cheated on him and had another man's baby pic.twitter.com/OdgC5KgGSg — Turf Talk Boys (@Turf_Talk_Boys) July 18, 2017

Conley responded by sharing a couple photos of his son in a different light, with the caption “My little guy #BlueEyes#runsinthefam #imNOTthatnice 😂✌️”

My little guy #BlueEyes #runsinthefam #imNOTthatnice 😂✌️ A post shared by Mike Conley (@mac11) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

It goes without saying that it’s absurd that it got to a point where Conley felt the need to address it.