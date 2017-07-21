Ole Miss Cancels Ladies Football Forum With Hugh Freeze Unavailable to Teach Them About College Football

Hugh Freeze resigned his position as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday because of a little problem calling an escort service. We don’t have all the details yet, but they’re reportedly “explosive.” The timing of this scandal couldn’t have been worse as Ole Miss was about to welcome a few hundred female fans to campus to hang out with now-former-coach Freeze at the Ole Miss Ladies Football Forum.

With yesterday's announcement, this year's Ladies Forum is canceled. Refunds will be processed ASAP. We apologize for any inconvenience. — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) July 21, 2017

For $175 female fans learned about football, got lunch, a t-shirt and a cookbook. Which they apparently had to provide the recipes for.

With refunds being processed and Freeze leaving campus in disgrace it sounds like the only recipe Ole Miss will be dealing with this weekend…

… is for disaster.