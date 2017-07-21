Roundup: Justin Verlander Too Expensive to Trade, Donald Trump Curious About Pardons

Tanya Mityushina … Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington committed suicide … Alabama man shoots 820-pound hog in his yard … a summary of all the things Donald Trump got wrong in his New York Times interview … Mar-a-Lago looking to hire 70 foreign workers during “Made in America” week … college kid grades girlfriend’s breakup letter … three boys discover one million year old fossil … Florida teens filmed a man drowning and mocked him … Elon Musk says he got a verbal OK to build a hyperloop between New York, Washington, Philadelphia and Baltimore … Donald Trump very interested in his pardoning power … Justine Diamond family attorney said she’s the “most innocent victim” of a police shooting … first look at Disney’s Star Wars Land … person taking selfie knocks over art installation, causes $200k damage … if you like smoking marijuana, wait until you hear about eating it …

The Detroit Tigers want to trade Justin Verlander, but it will cost them. [Freep]

Not so fast – Derrick Rose is also talking to the Lakers. [ESPN]

Two Alabama players are transferring. [AL]

Yankees fans are babies so Todd Frazier can’t wear the very much not retired #21. [NJ.com]

Justin Thomas golfed in a tie on Thursday. [Golf]

There’s a Ronda Rousey documentary in the works. [CY Interview]

The Arizona Cardinals signed Chris Johnson to a 1-year deal. [FOX Sports]

Kevin Durant is spreading the word of basketball in India. [ESPN]

The teaser for The Disaster Artist is pretty great.

Someone replaced lightsaber sounds with Owen Wilson saying “wow.” Why? I don’t know.

The red band trailer for Kingsman: The Golden Circle. Yes. Pump it straight into my veins.

This is the trailer for a Charlie Sheen / Whoopi Goldberg 9/11 movie.

Stephon Marbury talks about the Chinese rookies in the NBA. Ding Yanyuhang looked especially exciting this summer. In fact, here are some highlights!