Hugh Freeze resigned as the head coach at Ole Miss Thursday night and immediately Twitter was all over the news. Given that Freeze ran a ridiculously dirty program and may have eventually been brought down by phone calls to escort services, the reactions to the news were hilarious. Especially given how often Freeze spoke of his faith and piety.

Here’s a look at some of the best tweets in reaction to Freeze’s firing:

Well we know the escort service Hugh Freeze called wasn't in Atlanta…ya know because Ole Miss has never been to the SEC Championship. — Jon Chumbler (@JonChumbler) July 21, 2017

Hugh Freeze busted for calling an escort service. If Rick Pitino taught us anything, its that you ALWAYS let the assistants make those calls — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 20, 2017

If "gas mask bongs" and "players admitting to getting money from coaches" wasnt "explosive" enough to get Hugh Freeze fired, wonder what is — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) July 20, 2017

Me, reading all the biblical scriptures and worship messages on Hugh Freeze's Twitter feed pic.twitter.com/BwwW7jxK3G — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) July 21, 2017

Dan Mullen just walked into a Starkville bar, cowbell in hand, shouting, "Drinks are on me!" #HughFreeze pic.twitter.com/c6Z3dYZ89r — Bubby (@bubbydean) July 21, 2017

Relax, everyone. Hugh's escort is a nice Christian lady. #hughfreeze — Matthew Orr (@orrmatthew) July 20, 2017

I wonder if I should use the work phone or my own phone to call this hooker? #HughFreeze pic.twitter.com/npnuG0BzuW — Steve Simmons (@Simmons_RTR) July 21, 2017

Live look at #HughFreeze wife waiting for him to get home tonight. pic.twitter.com/sjP0xrjuYX — Mizzodcast Podcast (@mizzodcast) July 21, 2017

Personally, I would love to know what the girls look like at a Mississippi escort service #HughFreeze #OleMiss pic.twitter.com/yAa5HUuthw — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) July 20, 2017