VIDEO: Player Literally Breaks Defender's Ankle With Crossover

Kevin Ferrer normally plays for Barangay Ginebra San Miguel of the Philippine Basketball Association, but he’s currently representing his home country in the William Jones Cup in Taiwan. While running out the clock he crossed-over Iraq defender Hussein Talib with devastating results. Talib went down with a broken ankle. And when I say “running out the clock” I mean this happened as time expired in a 9-point game. Poor guy went down in the most pointless display of defense imaginable. As always, this is a lesson to all the children out there that giving up is not just OK, but actually the smart thing to do.