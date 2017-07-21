White House Communications Director Claims to Have Seen Donald Trump Do Some Sports Things

Anthony Scaramucci began his tenure as White House Communications Director today and holy crap did he communicate some stuff about Donald Trump. Scaramucci claims to have seen Trump throw a “dead spiral” through a tire, make jumpers from the key in Madison Square Garden in a “top coat,” and most impressively, sink “3-foot putts.” What more could you ask for in a president?
Latest Leads
1m
27m
Dusty Baker Isn't a Turtle, But He Shares His Name With One
Good time to be Dusty.
1hr
This Summer League Blooper Reel Is The Best Thing You'll See All Day
This Summer League blooper reel is amazing.
1hr
2hr
Can Sportswriting Online Be Saved? Vice Sports Closes, as the Brutal Year in Sports Media Continues
These are bad times in sports journalism.
3hr
4hr
5hr
VIDEO: Player Literally Breaks Defender's Ankle With Crossover
Always give up.
6hr
Comments