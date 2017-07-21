White House Communications Director Claims to Have Seen Donald Trump Do Some Sports Things

Anthony Scaramucci began his tenure as White House Communications Director today and holy crap did he communicate some stuff about Donald Trump. Scaramucci claims to have seen Trump throw a “dead spiral” through a tire, make jumpers from the key in Madison Square Garden in a “top coat,” and most impressively, sink “3-foot putts.” What more could you ask for in a president?

These 27 seconds tell you exactly why Trump installed Scaramucci as his new communications director pic.twitter.com/squjkfZ1F0 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 21, 2017