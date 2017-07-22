Branden Grace Shot 62 at The Open, The Lowest Score Ever in a Major

Branden Grace, a 29-year old South African, just shot the lowest round in golf major history. Grace shot a 62 to break the 44-year old, often-tied record 63 originally set by Johnny Miller in 1973. With the record-breaking round Grace moved up 43 spots into a tie for 2nd. He’s 4-under heading into the final round on Sunday at Royal Birkdale.
