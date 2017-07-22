Kyrie Irving Once Told a Bunch of Kids He Wouldn't Leave Cleveland Like LeBron Did

Kyrie Irving asked the Cleveland Cavaliers for a trade because he doesn’t want to play alongside LeBron James anymore and wants to go somewhere he can be the focal point of the offense. Apparently taking more shots than the best player on [flat] Earth just isn’t enough. While that alone is a head-scratcher, this is also a broken promise by Kyrie who was once asked by a young Cavs fan if he would leave them like LeBron did. This video was posted to Instagram in 2013, but is a little bit older. Possibly from his 2011-2012 Rookie of the Year season.

In his defense, what was he supposed to say in that situation? If the Cavaliers do trade Irving this summer (he has 3 years remaining on his deal) then he lasted one less season in Cleveland than LeBron did before he left for Miami. Of course, Kyrie delivered a championship. Still, people are going to burn his jersey.