Tamba Hali Airing Playing Time Grievances on Twitter

Tamba Hali is mad, and on a weekend day in July just before the arrival of camp, has decided he’s not going to take it anymore without letting his frustration be known publicly. The 33-year-old defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs started only two games a year ago, finishing with 3.5 sacks (his lowest total since 2008).

Hali has gone on a lengthy tirade about reduced playing time in last year’s playoff game against Pittsburgh.

and it continued, culminating in the third person reference.

Aging as a football player has to be tough, and so does the dance of dealing with players with egos and accomplishments.

