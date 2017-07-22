Tamba Hali Airing Playing Time Grievances on Twitter

Tamba Hali is mad, and on a weekend day in July just before the arrival of camp, has decided he’s not going to take it anymore without letting his frustration be known publicly. The 33-year-old defensive end for the Kansas City Chiefs started only two games a year ago, finishing with 3.5 sacks (his lowest total since 2008).

Hali has gone on a lengthy tirade about reduced playing time in last year’s playoff game against Pittsburgh.

Fans should know this. only played 7 snaps last year 2017 playoff game against the Steelers. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was told the reason I wasn't playing was they wanted me fresh for the playoff. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Can someone explain to me how I played 58 snaps in the first game when we made the greatest comeback in Chiefs history? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I'm still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I was healthy last year and the year before. I had a scope not a major procedure. The result of playing for a long time. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

and it continued, culminating in the third person reference.

TAMBA HALI IS TWEETING HIS THOUGHTS. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

Aging as a football player has to be tough, and so does the dance of dealing with players with egos and accomplishments.