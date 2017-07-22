VIDEO: Aaron Judge Hit a Home Run So Far It Broke Statcast

The home run that broke Statcast. https://t.co/3elSKUWumr pic.twitter.com/4mpuxYQeNX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 22, 2017

In what national security experts are calling a dramatic escalation, New York Yakees slugger Aaron Judge conducted a very public missile test over Puget Sound last night as stunned Seattle Mariners fans looked on helplessly. Judge’s powerful blast landed near the top of the Safeco Field stands. It was his first homer since July 7th but his 31st of the year.

Initial reports suggest this launch may have been done with new technology because it literally avoided the Statcast system designed to track distance. The Mariners suggested the home run measured 440 feet but that figure is perplexing to anyone with eyes.

Judge appears committed to pushing the envelope and exploring the outer reaches. This presents a scary situation as he may already have the capacity to reach Alaska.