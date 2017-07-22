USA Today Sports

VIDEO: Tour de France Cop Shoves Fan Off the Road

This video is from Thursday’s Stage 18 of the Tour de France. A couple fans tried to run alongside the cyclists. The security detail was having none of it and shoved one of the guys off the road.

