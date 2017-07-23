Jordan Spieth Wins 146th British Open to Collect Third Career Major

Jordan Spieth collected his third major win at the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale. Spieth’s round started off poorly as he came out and made three bogies in his first four holes. He struggled with short putts early in his round, but after spraying his ball so far off to the right on the 13th hole that he had to take an unplayable lie and settle for a bogey, Spieth turned it on.

Over the next five holes, the almost 24-year-old Spieth made, birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie, par to get to 12-under. To say he played well coming down the stretch would be an understatement; he played unbelievable golf.

The win makes Spieth the second youngest player to win three majors before turning 24 behind only Jack Nicklaus. He is the eighth player to win the Masters, U.S. Open, and British Open.

Matt Kuchar gave Spieth a run for his money to try and win his first major championship, but once the young Texan turned it on he couldn’t quite keep up and finished three strokes back at nine-under.