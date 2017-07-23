LeBron James Will Not Waive His No-Trade Clause Regardless of What Happens With Kyrie Irving

The drama in Cleveland is the best soap opera going this summer. Kyrie Irving reportedly asked for a trade–and the question is whether the Cavs can get value with that out there publicly.

Chris Haynes of ESPN reports that LeBron James will not waive his no-trade clause, no matter the circumstances. LeBron James has a player option after the 2017-2018 season, and can become a free agent next summer. In regards to that possibility, Haynes says, “a decision has not been made.”

This seems to be the latest move by James in what has now become a three-way drama, all centered around James potentially leaving next year. Owner Dan Gilbert didn’t re-sign GM David Griffin, someone who LeBron was said to have wanted. Gilbert’s actions – refusing to pay a GM and taking on significantly more salary by pursuing big free agents – suggest he believes James is gone. Of course, those actions make it more likely. Meanwhile, Irving is watching all of this and does not want to be left standing in Cleveland, if LeBron leaves.

It’s going to be quite the season in Cleveland.