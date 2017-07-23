The #DriveByDunkChallenge Has Escalated to NBA Players Dunking on Random Strangers

NBA USA Today Sports

It used to be that if you wanted to get dunked on by a real, live NBA player, you had to be Shawn Bradley.

Now, all you have to do is go out in your driveway and shoot some hoops, and if you’re lucky enough, somebody like Jaylen Brown will come by and put you on a poster.

It was probably not until much later these guys realized what had just happened to them. Maybe they still are not aware that a member of the Boston Celtics drove up, dunked on one of them, and left. Better than an autograph, imo.

This is a fantastic development for both the #DriveByDunkChallenge and the summer in general. Let’s all hope it continues.

