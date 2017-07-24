Cleveland Cavaliers Apparently Already Executing Master Plan to Win Without Kyrie Irving

The Cleveland Cavaliers are bringing in Derrick Rose on a one-year deal for $2.1 million. The 28-year-old point guard is far from the player who won the 2011 NBA MVP but may still have some gas left in the tank and prove to be an effective (and economic) piece should he avoid injury. He is surely not Kyrie Irving’s replacement because, well, that would like bringing in Adam Devine to play a role previously performed by Tom Hardy.

At least that’s the prevailing wisdom. Joe Vardon of the Cleveland.com has a different read.

Derrick Rose and the Cavaliers agreed to a one-year deal for $2.1 million contract Monday after spending the day together, discussing how the team will return to the Finals without Kyrie Irving. Rose, 28, the 2011 NBA MVP whose career has been hampered by knee injuries, is on his way to the Cavs looking for the first trip to the Finals after eight pro seasons. He’s also looking at a potential starting spot in the same lineup with LeBron James, now that Irving has asked for a trade and James is eager to see him off.

Oh. Okay. I’d be quite interested to know how that discussion of an Irving-less title run went. It must have been replete with fancy graphics and visual aides, not unlike those that precede the ill-advised purchase of a coastal timeshare.

James was on board with the move based on his 140-character review.

🌹 🌹 🌹🌹🌹 Let's Rock G!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2017

And you know what? Let’s just get this out of the way. If James figures out some way to win the NBA title this year without Irving at his side, let’s just end all the debates about his place in history. Carrying Rose and his zero good knees, Kevin Love and the ghosts of other once-fearsome players over the finish line would be his greatest trick.