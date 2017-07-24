Jordan Spieth Drank from the Claret Jug After His Win at the British Open

Jordan Spieth sipped wine from the Claret Jug two years ago after Zach Johnson won it when he narrowly missed a playoff. This year he sipped from the cup as the Champion Golfer of the year. Of course his buddies Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas also had a little fun with the jug.

Spieth’s third major win should come as no surprise. He played well at the Travelers Championship and entered The Open as a co-favorite to win, granted, with golf you never know who is going to come out on top. Spieth played nearly perfect golf until Sunday when he teed off and made three bogies over his first four holes. Having been in bad positions before in majors, the soon-to-be 24-year-old handled himself like a 40-year-old seasoned vet and turned things around after the 13th hole. Spieth was five-under over the last five holes and that includes a par at the 18th.

He is the face of American golf and kids want to be him. Those who say golf is dying haven’t watched a tournament and seen the number of kids and even, gasp, mellinials in attendance. Golf may have hit a low point after Tiger lost his way, but the sport is doing fine with young guys like Spieth leading the charge.