Roundup: American Idol Winner Arrested; NFL Sleeper Team for Kirk Cousins & Vasectomy Parties Are Called "Brosectomies"

Emily Ratajakowski … everybody loves Julianne Hough … “How young Americans are set to change the US forever” … no charges against Florida teenagers who laughed, recorded video of a man as he was drowning … “Apollo 11, an American Flag, a Small Town, and a Mystery” … I don’t know anyone who has watched Billions and doesn’t love it … a few guys threw vasectomy parties, and now it’s a thing? … former American Idol winner tries to bring handgun through the airport … look what something called a muskie did to this girl’s foot (warning: ghastly) … RIP Jim Vance, a newscaster who spent 48 years at NBC in Washington …

Fun radio show Saturday: Kyrie Irving reaction, why LeBron is to blame, and interviews with Dan Wolken (on Ole Miss/SEC), Clay Travis (also Ole Miss/SEC) and Albert Breer on the potential for a Cowboys implosion. [Full 3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

I think it’s possible the Jimmy Graham trade never pays off for the Seahawks. [Seattle Times]

Angel McCoughtry decided to step away from the WNBA for a year to open an ice cream shop. [NYT]

Sounds like Teddy Bridgewater will start training camp on the PUP list. [Pioneer Press]

“Las Vegas is becoming a mecca for professional sports leagues and organizations to set up shop.” [LA Times]

Chris Ballard sounds like a good guy, and I’m rooting for him to get Andrew Luck a Super Bowl, but the reality is, they’re far, far away. [Indy Star]

I actually think the Big 10 QBs are about on the same level as the SEC QBs. [Detroit News]

We’re in the age of analytics, but locker room guys and character guys still matter. [Boston Globe]

This one’s a reminder to all the dopes who keep bashing Danny Ainge. The Celtics have a present and a future, unlikely 99% of the NBA. [Yahoo Sports]

The only nugget from this piece on Mike Francesa’s replacement is that CBS radio host Brandon Tierney told Francesa to go bleep himself. [NYDN]

Video from Nepal that is briefly terrifying.

Besides the panicked customers, look at the cars in the background shaking from an earthquake.

Cool video on Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan.

I love Shark week, and here’s Michael Phelps vs a Shark.