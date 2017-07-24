Siena Saints Coach Jimmy Patsos: "If Jesus Christ came back, that message board group would criticize him."

Jimmy Patsos is entering his 5th season as the head coach of the Siena Saints of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference. Patsos has a 69-68 record at Siena, but the school hasn’t won the MAAC during his time there. This apparently isn’t good enough for fans who hang out online. Not that Patsos is surprised. From The Saratogian:

He’s happy with where the program is and where it’s going. And he enjoys the majority of the Saints fans that he interacts with. But he knows not all the fans are supportive, and he was vocal in speaking about a small group he calls “message board” fans that continue to criticize him. “That group is going to be upset no matter what,” Patsos told The Record on Tuesday. “If Jesus Christ came back, and I go to church. If Jesus Christ came back, that message board group would criticize him. What does everybody want me to do with that? They would say, ‘Your hair is too long,’ or ‘Why are you wearing sandals?’ or ‘Why did it take you so long to get back here?’ If Jesus Christ himself came back, that group would find something wrong.”

Forget message boards, this is a perfect encapsulation of the Internet. The return of Jesus Christ would most definitely result in the recycling of columns about whether its okay for men to wear sandals.