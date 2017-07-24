Stephen A. Smith: #Sources Close to LeBron Say He'd Be Tempted to "Beat Kyrie's Ass" if They Met In Person Today

NBA USA Today Sports

Stephen A. Smith, who previously said that Kyrie Irving blames LeBron James’ camp for leaking to his ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst that Kyrie requested a trade, dropped a doozy on his radio show today:

My prediction: There will be another week or two of rampant speculation, we’ll see some hot swaps on the trade machine, and nothing will materialize. Jimmy Butler, who is arguably a more valuable player than Kyrie Irving on account of actually playing defense, and has the same amount of time left on his deal, was worth a couple of scratch-off tickets a few weeks ago. Who can the Cavs get in return that makes them more likely to beat the Warriors?

I’ll set the over/under at a stealth poolside cabana conference at 3.5 weeks.

 

