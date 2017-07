Danny Ainge was having a splendid summer assembling a team that can challenge a functioning Cleveland Cavaliers and sitting back while they destroy themselves from within. That all changed with the return of his son Crew from a two-year Latter-Day Saints mission. The younger Ainge continued his service by serving up dad the last remaining morsels of his dignity via a vicious driveway dunk.

Crew is off to play hoops at Utah State in the fall. Danny is 58 and a dad dealing with mixed emotions of pride and deep embarrassment.