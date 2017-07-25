AUDIO: Stephen A. Smith Radio Monologue Today Was 15 Minutes of LeBron Revenge Porn

Stephen A. Smith, as you knew he would, issued his rebuttal to LeBron’s rebuttal about his contention that LeBron would be “tempted” to “beat Kyrie’s ass” if they met in-person right now. After Stephen A. clarified that he respects LeBron as a champion, father, and philanthropist, he said that “sometimes LeBron gets on my last nerve.”

“That was what was TOLD to me,” Stephen A. said. “I did not speculate. I did not put that out there. It was TOLD to me. Verbatim. In that manner. Tempted.”

Some highlights:

A clarification: Stephen A. was not saying that LeBron WOULD whoop Kyrie’s ass if they met in person. Merely that he’d be “tempted” to.

An accusation that LeBron will not sit down for interviews with him, but will talk to people, including ESPN colleagues, who make him feel more “comfortable”.

Stephen A.’s belief that LeBron’s refusal to engage with him stems from when he crushed LeBron for “stinking up the joint” in the 2011 Finals against the Mavs.

He says he talked to 30 sources this weekend about Kyrie and LeBron.

“What if I got into the REAL story about what happened with LeBron James against Boston the Spring BEFORE he decided to leave Cleveland and take his talents to South Beach? But we don’t want to get into that!”

May Stephen A., the most powerful performer in sports media, live to 120, so none of us have to live in a world without him.