Chauncey Billups Knew About Kyrie Irving Drama, Made Wise Choice to Stay Away From Cavs

Chauncey Billups surprised many when he turned down the chance to be the Cleveland Cavaliers new head of basketball operations. Maybe now we know why he did so.

Billups went on Altitude Sports 950 in Denver on Tuesday and said he wasn’t surprised by Kyrie Irving’s trade request.

"It didn't really surprise me. I knew so much about the situation that the rest of the world didn't know," Billups to @VicLombardi on Kyrie — Altitude Sports 950 (@Altitude950) July 25, 2017

Billups said he did his due diligence on the Cavs while they were doing the same to him, and he clearly knew something was up with Irving.

“As they were doing their due diligence on me, I was doing the same thing. So obviously, I knew so much about the situation that the rest of the world doesn’t know. But that’s unfortunate, man. Because he’s a special talent and in my opinion, so much of what he’s been able to accomplish on and off the floor has been a beneficiary of having LeBron James, man.”

He further implied that he’d be worried about acquiring Irving, because he wouldn’t be sure about his attitude. Billups claimed that it’s possible Irving would look to branch out and win an MVP now that he’s secured himself an NBA title.

Billups was clearly puzzled as to why Irving would want to leave his current situation and not want to play with LeBron James anymore.

It’s starting to make a whole lot of sense why Billups turned down what appeared to be a plum of a job.