Dallas Cowboys Take Tough Stance Against Crime By Cutting Innocent Player

The Dallas Cowboys cut wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Monday morning after a warrant was issued for his arrest. Whitehead maintained his innocence, but the Cowboys cut him. The only problem is that Whitehead wasn’t actually in trouble. Via CBS DFW:

“The man charged on the morning of June 22 was not in possession of identification at the time of the encounter; however, did verbally provide identifying information to officers, which included a name, date of birth, and social security number matching that of Rodney Darnell Whitehead, Jr.

So basically the Cowboys cut Whitehead because someone who knew his social security number got caught shoplifting. That and no other reasons. Via ESPN:

According to executive vice president Stephen Jones, the Cowboys became aware of the situation Monday morning. He said Whitehead’s departure was the culmination of a number of incidents involving the receiver over the past 12 months. Jones disputed the notion that Whitehead’s release was in response to recent incidents involving other Cowboys players, and said the move wasn’t meant to send a message. “Not worried about sending a message,” Jones said. “Worried about his situation. We looked at it. We looked at his full body of work and we made a decision to move on.”

I’ll give you a few moments to laugh at that statement. The Cowboys clearly waited for a player with little value to be arrested before cutting a player for legal troubles.

Then the team noted a bunch of other unnamed incidents. Meanwhile, Rookie of the Year Ezekiel Elliott never appears to have faced any team discipline. And we’ve actually seen some of his body of work. Funny how the Cowboys chose to cut the innocent guy without the owner first encouraging him to be careful of social media.