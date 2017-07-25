Greg Norman on Tiger Woods, "His priority is to sort his life out first."

Greg Norman is the latest golfer to weigh in on Tiger Woods. Woods hasn’t played since early this year and has no timetable for a return to the sport after undergoing yet another surgery on his back. Woods was also arrested for driving under the influence in June and has since gone through rehab.

Norman believes that Woods’s number one objective should be to get his personal life in order, which is hard to argue with.

Via Seven Sport:

“I feel sorry for him, for what he’s going through, for what he’s put himself through,” Norman told the BBC. “His struggles with life are greater than his struggles on the golf course. “I would like to see him get his life sorted out. Forget the golf. “He’s never going to replicate what he’s done in the past. You’ve got to be able to get your life sorted out. “Get cleaned up. You’ve got kids and other friends to spend the rest of your life with.” “His priority is to sort his life out first,” he said. “I’m surrounded by mountains up at 14,000ft and he has a huge mountain to climb ahead of him. “It’s all been self-imposed unfortunately but at the end of the day he’s got to make the decision which priority he wants to put out there first. “Is it going to be his life or his golf? I don’t think he can get golf right until he gets life right.”

Norman is 100% correct. Woods has dropped out of the top 1,000 in the world rankings but in the grand scheme of things, that pales in comparison to his off-the-course issues. His personal life should come first, and by all accounts it appears that is how he is currently treating life.