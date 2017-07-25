LeBron is Creating a Narrative So When He Leaves for the Lakers, He Can Say Everyone Abandoned Him

Successful general manager David Griffin wasn’t retained.

The Cavs struck out trying to land Jimmy Butler, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

Chauncey Billups wanted no part of the Cavs front office rebuild.

And Kyrie Irving, the best player he’s ever played with – apologies to Dwyane Wade in the 2011 playoffs, who was fantastic – wants out.

Eleven months from now, when LeBron leaves the Cavs for the Lakers – or a mystery team, like the 76ers – King James will have plenty to say about how he went back to Cleveland and brought the beleaguered franchise a title, only to have everyone abandon him. From the front office to a trusted teammate to elite trade targets … LeBron had no choice but to leave.