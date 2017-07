Cincinnati’s Blake Wood struck out Cleveland’s Michael Brantley with a splitter on Monday night that appeared to challenge several laws of physics. It dipped, dunked and dived like an overacting Vince Vaughn in a dodgeball documentary.

If the reliever could replicate this pitch on a consistent basis he would be absolutely un-hittable. He’d also face accusations that he’s some sort of witch but that’s a small price to pay for an impressive K/9.