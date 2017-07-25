Newspaper Reporter Asks Big Ten Coach If He Would've Rather Lost Bowl Game So Team Would Be Hungrier

Teddy Greenstein, a good reporter for the Chicago Tribune, asked Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald a bad question. Fitzgerald responded with an appropriate level of humor and exasperation. If anyone believed the Wildcats would have inflated egos on the heels of their landmark victory in the Pinstripe Bowl over Pitt, think again.
