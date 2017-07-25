Steelers Rookie RB James Conner Has Top-Selling NFL Jersey

James Conner has been through a lot over the past few years, but things appear to be finally paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back. Conner, who battled Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2015 while a junior at Pitt, now has the top-selling jersey in the NFL.

Now this is an awesome story. By virtually all accounts, Conner is a great kid who overcame a horrific disease to realize his dream of being drafted into the NFL. The Steelers made him their third-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft (No. 105 overall) and now the Erie, Pennsylvania native will be able to play professionally in the state he grew up in.

The fact that Conner’s story is resonating with so many people that his No. 30 has surpassed Tom Brady as the top-selling jersey is amazing. Good for him.