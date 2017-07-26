John Harbaugh May Prove His Kaepernick Prediction Correct Because of Joe Flacco's Injury

In March, when talk of Colin Kaepernick being blackballed after he was not signed in the first few weeks of free agency emerged, John Harbaugh dismissed it.

“I absolutely think he’s going to get signed,” Harbaugh said. “He’ll probably be starting somewhere next year at some point in time during the season.”

Meanwhile, his brother said this when asked about Kaepernick:

“I’ll tell you the same thing I tell them: I think he’s an outstanding player and I think he’s a great competitor who has proven it in games and has the ability to be not only an NFL starter but a great NFL player,” Jim Harbaugh told PFT Live recently. “He’ll have a great career and be a great quarterback, win championships.”

John Harbaugh’s belief that Kaepernick was not being blackballed because of his political stances, and that he was going to be starting at some point, may be put to the test directly.

News came out tonight that Joe Flacco is dealing with a back injury, and it could keep him out for much of the preseason.

#Ravens QB Joe Flacco is preparing to miss 3-6 wks with a disc issue in his back. Out at least a week or 2, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2017

Given that it’s a disc issue, and the timetable really has to be up in the air. Back injuries can linger, and Flacco’s status is very much a question mark.

Baltimore’s current depth chart at quarterback behind Flacco is Ryan Mallett and Dustin Vaughan. If Harbaugh was telling the truth, there’s no way he can value Mallett or Vaughan above Kaepernick as a potential starter if Flacco is limited with a back injury.

An added bonus: if Colin Kaepernick does get a chance to replace an injured Joe Flacco, the PFT Commenter take should be fantastic.