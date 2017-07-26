Roundup: Justin Bieber Wants to Start a Church; Watch an RV Camper Topple on the Highway; & Spice Adams is Great at Instagram

Jessica Lowndes, an actress … “Your Guide to the Similar-Looking Men of Dunkirk” … Chester Bennington bought a new house in California just two months before committing suicide … “Charcoal made from human poop is surprisingly great for grilling” … dumb story that probably did traffic: Don’t order hamburgers in restaurants … Justin Bieber quit his tour to start a church, which probably means he’s headed to rehab? … if you want to be alarmed about your future, and that of your children, read this, from the CEO of Mercedes …

Never heard of JT Shrout? He’s a rapidly-rising high school QB headed to Cal, and NFL scouts love him – even though he hasn’t started a game in nearly two years. [Yahoo Sports]

It’s open season on Jason Garrett. Hmmm, nobody actually talking about Lucky Whitehead’s past year with the team. [Dallas Morning News]

Friends of the guy who won the World Series of Poker “invested” $60 in him to win. They took him $41,000. [ESPN]

Even if you’re not into soccer, Antonio Cassano is an awesome quote, and you should read about the former Italian soccer player’s “insatiable appetite for sex, pastries.” [Goal.com]

“Why the World Series of Poker further bonded this Allegany father and son.” [Buffalo News]

Penn State has lost its kicker as he battles an eating disorder. [Penn Live]

Fun radio show Saturday: Kyrie Irving reaction, why LeBron is to blame, and interviews with Dan Wolken (on Ole Miss/SEC), Clay Travis (also Ole Miss/SEC) and Albert Breer on the potential for a Cowboys implosion. [Full 3-Hour Radio Show; Best-of 30-Minute Podcast]

Is it time for the Tigers to trade Justin Verlander? [Freep]

Clay Travis smartly wrote about daytime TV ratings, sorry to shatter your preconceived narratives. [Outkick the Coverage]

Well, this is terrifying. Good thing nobody was hurt.

This scene from the original Footloose is very memorable. You know, if you saw it as a young kid.

My man @creamebiggums does the #DrivebyDunkChallenge A post shared by Anthony Adams (@spiceadams) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:55pm PDT

Spice Adams, the former defensive tackle, stays winning on Instagram.