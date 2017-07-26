MLB USA Today Sports

Pssssst ... Want to See an Inside-the-Park Home Run?

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte is a speedy human being and when he gets a chance to show it off, every wins. Except, well, the opposing team. In this case that was the Atlanta Braves, who were powerless as Marte ran 360 feet for an inside-the-park home run Wednesday afternoon.

