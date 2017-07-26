Pssssst ... Want to See an Inside-the-Park Home Run?

Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Ketel Marte is a speedy human being and when he gets a chance to show it off, every wins. Except, well, the opposing team. In this case that was the Atlanta Braves, who were powerless as Marte ran 360 feet for an inside-the-park home run Wednesday afternoon.
Latest Leads
1hr
"Need For Speed" Is a New Basic Comedy Classic
Watch this movie.
2hr
RBC Canadian Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar Headline a Solid Field
The PGA Tour continues rolling along.
6hr
Comments