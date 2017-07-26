NBA USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving Learned How to Be Passive-Aggressive on Social Media From LeBron

Kyrie Irving has spent the last three years with the most passive-aggressive athlete in the social media era. He’s had a front row seat to watching LeBron go after teammates on social media, so why is anyone shocked Kyrie Irving sent this video out on Snapchat yesterday?

Why are people surprised that Kyrie unfollowed (allegedly!) LeBron on Instagram?

Kyrie Irving is operating out of the LeBron James playbook: Take control of your future, don’t let anyone else do it. Kyrie’s future in Cleveland after next season without LeBron is bleak.

Game on.

