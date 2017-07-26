Kyrie Irving Learned How to Be Passive-Aggressive on Social Media From LeBron
Kyrie Irving Learned How to Be Passive-Aggressive on Social Media From LeBron
By:
Jason McIntyre | 2 hours ago
Kyrie Irving has spent the last three years with the most passive-aggressive athlete in the social media era. He’s had a front row seat to watching LeBron go after teammates on social media, so why is anyone shocked Kyrie Irving sent this video out on Snapchat yesterday?
Why are people surprised that Kyrie unfollowed (allegedly!) LeBron on Instagram?
Kyrie Irving is operating out of the LeBron James playbook: Take control of your future, don’t let anyone else do it. Kyrie’s future in Cleveland after next season without LeBron is bleak.
Game on.
Kyrie Irving, LeBron, NBA
Jason McIntyre
Spent a few years as a sportswriter in newspapers, then a few years as a magazine reporter, and freelanced for many outlets before starting The Big Lead in 2006. It was sold in 2010 and acquired by USA Today in 2012. Jason can also be heard on Fox Sports Radio, Saturday mornings from 6-9 am EST.
