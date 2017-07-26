Kyrie Irving Learned How to Be Passive-Aggressive on Social Media From LeBron

Kyrie Irving has spent the last three years with the most passive-aggressive athlete in the social media era. He’s had a front row seat to watching LeBron go after teammates on social media, so why is anyone shocked Kyrie Irving sent this video out on Snapchat yesterday?

So kyrie just posted this on snapchat pic.twitter.com/1L2Yglc17s — josh✨ (@KyrieTruthNLite) July 26, 2017

Why are people surprised that Kyrie unfollowed (allegedly!) LeBron on Instagram?

Kyrie unfollowed LeBron on IG. 👀 📷: @selzerfx A post shared by Sports Videos (@houseofhighlights) on Jul 25, 2017 at 9:16am PDT

Kyrie Irving is operating out of the LeBron James playbook: Take control of your future, don’t let anyone else do it. Kyrie’s future in Cleveland after next season without LeBron is bleak.

Game on.