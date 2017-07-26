Golf USA Today Sports

RBC Canadian Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar Headline a Solid Field

(Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

RBC Canadian Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar Headline a Solid Field

Golf

RBC Canadian Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar Headline a Solid Field

We’re past the first three majors of the PGA Tour season and headed for the fourth, but first there’s a little warm up for some looking to get back into form ahead of the WGC-Bridgestone and PGA Championship.

The RBC Canadian Open starts on Thursday at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario. The field is headlined by Dustin Johnson and British Open runner-up Matt Kuchar. Both have played spectacular golf this season and both will be looking ahead to the PGA Championship.

Johnson is playing in the tournament for a second straight year and is the favorite to win after finishing second last season.

Odds via Diamond Sportsbook

Odds via Diamond Sportsbook
Dustin Johnson +650
Matt Kuchar +1000
Charley Hoffman +2200
Brandt Snedeker +2200
Tony Finau +2500
Bubba Watson +2500
Jim Furyk +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3000
David Lingmerth +3200
Ian Poulter +3500

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel
Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS
Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times

Time Hole Players
7:40 AM 10 James Hahn Charley Hoffman Ryan Palmer
7:50 AM 1 Smylie Kaufman Brian Gay Stewart Cink
10 D.A. Points Keegan Bradley K.J. Choi
8:00 AM 1 Hudson Swafford Shane Lowry Gary Woodland
8:10 AM 1 J.B. Holmes Alex Cejka Retief Goosen
10 Bubba Watson Graeme McDowell Matt Kuchar
9:00 AM 1 Julian Etulain Curtis Luck Hugo Bernard
12:55 PM 10 Tony Finau David Lingmerth Ben Martin
1:15 PM 1 Grayson Murray Adam Hadwin Nick Taylor
1:25 PM 1 Dustin Johnson Jhonattan Vegas Jim Furyk
1:35 PM 1 Graham DeLaet David Hearn Patrick Cantlay
1:45 PM 10 Ian Poulter Spencer Levin Ollie Schniederjans

 

, , , , Golf

More Leads

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Golf
Home