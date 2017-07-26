RBC Canadian Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar Headline a Solid Field

We’re past the first three majors of the PGA Tour season and headed for the fourth, but first there’s a little warm up for some looking to get back into form ahead of the WGC-Bridgestone and PGA Championship.
The RBC Canadian Open starts on Thursday at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario. The field is headlined by Dustin Johnson and British Open runner-up Matt Kuchar. Both have played spectacular golf this season and both will be looking ahead to the PGA Championship.
Johnson is playing in the tournament for a second straight year and is the favorite to win after finishing second last season.
Odds via Diamond Sportsbook
|Dustin Johnson
|+650
|Matt Kuchar
|+1000
|Charley Hoffman
|+2200
|Brandt Snedeker
|+2200
|Tony Finau
|+2500
|Bubba Watson
|+2500
|Jim Furyk
|+3000
|Patrick Cantlay
|+3000
|David Lingmerth
|+3200
|Ian Poulter
|+3500
TV Schedule
|Thursday
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Friday
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|Golf Channel
|Saturday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
|Sunday
|1:00 PM – 2:30 PM
|Golf Channel
|3:00 PM – 6:00 PM
|CBS
Tee Times
|Time
|Hole
|Players
|7:40 AM
|10
|James Hahn
|Charley Hoffman
|Ryan Palmer
|7:50 AM
|1
|Smylie Kaufman
|Brian Gay
|Stewart Cink
|10
|D.A. Points
|Keegan Bradley
|K.J. Choi
|8:00 AM
|1
|Hudson Swafford
|Shane Lowry
|Gary Woodland
|8:10 AM
|1
|J.B. Holmes
|Alex Cejka
|Retief Goosen
|10
|Bubba Watson
|Graeme McDowell
|Matt Kuchar
|9:00 AM
|1
|Julian Etulain
|Curtis Luck
|Hugo Bernard
|12:55 PM
|10
|Tony Finau
|David Lingmerth
|Ben Martin
|1:15 PM
|1
|Grayson Murray
|Adam Hadwin
|Nick Taylor
|1:25 PM
|1
|Dustin Johnson
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Jim Furyk
|1:35 PM
|1
|Graham DeLaet
|David Hearn
|Patrick Cantlay
|1:45 PM
|10
|Ian Poulter
|Spencer Levin
|Ollie Schniederjans
