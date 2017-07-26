RBC Canadian Open Odds, TV Schedule, Tee Times: Dustin Johnson and Matt Kuchar Headline a Solid Field

We’re past the first three majors of the PGA Tour season and headed for the fourth, but first there’s a little warm up for some looking to get back into form ahead of the WGC-Bridgestone and PGA Championship.

The RBC Canadian Open starts on Thursday at Glen Abbey Golf Club in Oakville, Ontario. The field is headlined by Dustin Johnson and British Open runner-up Matt Kuchar. Both have played spectacular golf this season and both will be looking ahead to the PGA Championship.

Johnson is playing in the tournament for a second straight year and is the favorite to win after finishing second last season.

Odds via Diamond Sportsbook

Odds via Diamond Sportsbook Dustin Johnson +650 Matt Kuchar +1000 Charley Hoffman +2200 Brandt Snedeker +2200 Tony Finau +2500 Bubba Watson +2500 Jim Furyk +3000 Patrick Cantlay +3000 David Lingmerth +3200 Ian Poulter +3500

TV Schedule

Thursday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Friday 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM Golf Channel Saturday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS Sunday 1:00 PM – 2:30 PM Golf Channel 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM CBS

Tee Times