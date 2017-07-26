VIDEO: Minor Leaguer Pulls Jose Canseco, Allows Ball to Bounce Off Head for Home Run

Your browser does not support iframes.

In May 1993, Texas RangersoutfielderJose Canseco allowed a fly ball to hit him in the head and bounce over the outfield fence for a home run. He’s been waiting patiently ever since for someone to come along and perform the feat in a more hilarious fashion. And folks, I’m pleased to report that it happened. It finally happened.

Reno Aces outfielder Zach Borenstein is now internet famous this morning for pulling an extreme Canseco on a deep drive hit by top Dodgers prospect Alex Verdugo. The ball must have caromed 30 feet off of Borenstein’s head for the round-tripper as the original flight path may not have reached the warning track.

The incident is manna from heaven for all the blooperheads out there but likely not something Borenstein will enjoy reliving for the next few decades. Hopefully his ascencion to the majors will be swift — which could be possible considering his impressive .891 OPS and 14 homers year to date.