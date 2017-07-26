VIDEO: United States Wins Gold Cup on Jordan Morris' 88th-Minute Strike

The United States Mens National Team won the 2017 Gold Cup, avenging last year’s loss to Jamaica. It did not come easily. After Jozy Altidore gave the U.S. the lead right before the half, Jamaica scored five minutes into the second half when Jordan Morris was beaten to the back post on a corner kick.

Morris avenged that mistake in the 88th minute, pouncing on a deflected cross. That goal came after several hectic minutes where the U.S. attacked but could not breakthrough, a period that included a Clint Dempsey header saved off the post, and another Dempsey free kick that created havoc in the box.