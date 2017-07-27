Could Barack Obama and Donald Trump Learn A Lot About Humility from the New England Patriots?

New England Patriots safety Devin McCourty called talk of a potential16-0 season “disrespectful” to other teams because that’s what one is supposed to say on the first day of training camp. Especially if Bill Belichick is your coach and wants to get down to business.

The rather innocuous comment was used as the building blocks of an incredible column by WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller titled Are Patriots Only Ones Left With Humility?

Let’s dive right in, shall we?

Humility is in short supply in our culture these days. Non-stop boasting and trash-talking is the coin of the realm, and sometimes you feel like modesty and humility are taken as signs of weakness.

Keller goes on to laud McCourty for his cliché and contrasting it, somehow, with statements made by the current president and the man who preceded him.

But sports isn’t the only arena where humility is hard to find. Remember then-senator Barack Obama’s speech the night he clinched the 2008 Democratic nomination for president? “I am absolutely certain,” he said, “that generations from now, we will be able to look back and tell our children that this was the moment… when the rise of the oceans began to slow.” The “rise of the oceans?” Now that’s self-confidence. And of course, President Trump is always the first to inform us that everything he does is the greatest thing you’ve ever seen. “With the exception of the late great Abraham Lincoln, I can be more presidential than any president that’s ever held this office. That I can tell you. It’s real easy,” Trump said earlier this week.

There you have it. Our politicians at the highest level could learn a lesson from the Patriots when it comes to acting like you’ve been there before, keeping your head down, and saying little.

Just look at Robert Kraft.

