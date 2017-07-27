Harold Varner III Recreated Tiger Woods's Iconic Six Iron at the 2000 RBC Canadian Open

Tiger Woods hit one of his most spectacular shots during the 2000 RBC Canadian Open. On the 72nd hole, Tiger’s drive found a fairway bunker, but with Grant Waite battling him to the end Woods knew he needed to get it to the green. To make the shot even more difficult the pin was tucked at the very back of the green and Woods would have to fly it 218 yards over a lake.

The young version of Tiger pulled out a six iron and smashed it just off the back edge of the green and eventually won the tournament.

Harold Varner III recreated the shot as best he could using a five iron and a practice ball. Of course, there was no pressure on Varner when he hit his shot, but he did get it to the green on the first attempt with an extra club.

One of @tigerwoods' best shots came at the @rbccanadianopen. @hv3_golf tried his best to recreate it. A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour) on Jul 26, 2017 at 5:33pm PDT

