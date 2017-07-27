NBA USA Today Sports

Kyrie Irving May Want To Go To The Knicks, But It's Never Going To Happen

Kyrie Irving has made it clear he wants to be traded by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and has even given the team a list of preferred destinations:

On Thursday, Pablo Torre claimed a source told him Irving actually badly wanted to play for the New York Knicks:

If that’s true, the All-Start point guard have to wait until he’s a free agent, because there is zero chance the Cavs will trade him to New York.

Unless the Knicks are willing to include Kristaps Porzingis in a deal for Irving, the team doesn’t have any attractive pieces that could facilitate a deal. First-round pick Frank Ntilikina is a really nice prospect, but he’s 18 years old and has a long way to go in his development. Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James want to play together, but there’s no chance the Cavs would accept a declining, overpaid Melo as the centerpiece of a trade.

Basically a Knicks-Cavs deal would have to be Porzingis for Irving and I don’t see New York making the future of its franchise available in any deal.

While we could hear more about a move to the Knicks for Irving, there’s absolutely no way a trade actually happens. I get that a 25-year-old superstar point guard heading to New York is a sexy story, but let’s nip this in the bud right now. It’s not happening.

Sorry Kyrie.

