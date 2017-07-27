Lamar Odom Made a Palpable Players Tribune Video About Deaths in His Family and His Overdose

The Players Tribune released the above video and an accompanying story by Lamar Odom about his long and winding path today. In the video, Odom candidly discusses how he was impacted by the death of his mother from cancer when he was 12 years old, and the death of his son at just six months old.

Odom also talked about how one of his bottom moments was when his then-wife walked in on him when he was in a motel room getting high with another woman. And, he said that his 18-year-old daughter told him after he awoke from a coma from the infamous overdose in Nevada that if he did not get clean she would not talk to him again.

This certainly isn’t an easy thing to read about or watch, but it is pretty powerful.