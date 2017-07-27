O.J. Simpson Is Not Welcome On USC's Campus After Parole

O.J. Simpson was granted parole last week and is due to be released from prison on October 1. When that happens, the 1968 Heisman Trophy winner will not be welcome on USC’s campus.

On Thursday, Trojans head coach Clay Helton offered the following statement on Simpson:

“Right now with USC, what the administration and the athletic department have said is, no, O.J. will not be a part of our functions. That’s been the statement.”

You knew some kind of statement was going to come from USC when Simpson was paroled. Simpson’s Heisman is still displayed on campus, and his No. 32 jersey is retired and displayed in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. To be fair to USC, all jerseys of the school’s former Heisman Trophy winners are displayed in the stadium (except Reggie Bush’s, due to an NCAA decree).

This was the right decision by USC. Simpson may be free and he may have been acquitted of double murder in 1995, but he isn’t the kind of person the university should be embracing.