Roundup: Salmon Sperm Sunscreen, True Detective Season 3, David Letterman on Norm Macdonald Show

Hailey Baldwin … Honorary cat mayor in Alaskan town dies at 20 … Arizona drivers’ manual has advice on how not to get shot by police … Ciara criticized for taking three-month old on toboggan ride … Location-based virtual reality is coming to movie theaters … Google Waze is coming to car dashboards … Michael Phelps defends his shark race sham … Adobe Flash will be dead in 2020 … “A terrifying drunk clown was arrested with a machete taped to his arm” … New iOS will be incompatible with a bunch of old games … Salmon sperm sunscreen could be pretty effective? … Protestors gather in Times Square to voice opposition to Trump’s trans military ban … Katie Ledecky lost a race … Jon Stewart’s first standup special in over 20 years will be on HBO

Nintendo profits up on big Switch sales [Telegraph]

Oscar winner Mahershala Ali will be a lead actor in HBO’s True Detective Season 3 [The Wrap]

I just know that this Lyft/Taco Bell partnership is gonna get me at some point [NY Times]

Amazon has a secret team working on healthcare technology [CNBC]

A Trump vs. Sessions explainer [Vox]

“How ’47 Meters Down’ went from potential home video obscurity to $40M-plus box-office hit” [THR]

Danny Tartabull, forgetting there was a warrant out for his arrest on unpaid child support, called the police to report a break-in at his apartment, and was arrested. [TMZ]

Is male fertility in danger? [Popular Science]

Epic simulation

Trailer for Ric Flair 30 for 30, which will air Nov. 7

Coming November 7th… @RicFlairNatrBoy gets his story told Here’s a peek at the #30for30 titled #natureboy.pic.twitter.com/5wbZ9CCjaH — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) July 26, 2017

David Letterman joins Norm Macdonald’s web show

Video tour of gigantic annual sports collector convention in Chicago [via Sports Collectors Daily]