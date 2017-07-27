VIDEO: Washington Nationals Hit 5 Home Runs Over 6 At-Bat Span, Which Seems Excessive

The Washington Nationals went off this afternoon against the Milwaukee Brewers in a 15-2 rout. Brian Goodman, Wilmer Difo, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman hit back-to-back-to-back-to-back homers in third inning and Anthony Rendon hit another after an out was recorded. If you’re counting at home, that’s five dingers in the span of six at-bats. It’s the sixth time a team has hit five longballs in a frame and the first such occurrence since 2006.
Look at this. Pure beauty, unless you care about a low ERA.
