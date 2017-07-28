LaVar Ball's Repeated Use of 'Stay in Your Lane' Makes Him Come Off As a Misogynist

LaVar Ball needs to watch his words. On Friday, the patriarch of the Ball family had another run-in with a woman and used the phrase “stay in your lane” when she challenged him. He famously said the same thing to Kristine Leahy on “The Herd.”

During the Adidas Summer Championships on Friday, Ball was issued a technical foul by a female referee. He complained and threatened to pull his team from the game. The woman was then removed as an official from the game. Apparently the two had a history, and adidas deemed it necessary to replace her.

ESPN’s Jeff Borzello documented the entire incident:

LaVar Ball just picked up a technical. Points to the ref and looks at the crowd, "We need to get someone else in here." — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

LaVar Ball threatening to pull his team off the floor again. https://t.co/F2wVBQBSH0 pic.twitter.com/pD4QXqdauQ — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

The referee who gave LaVar Ball a technical foul is being replaced mid-game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

The female referee that was replaced after LaVar Ball's complaining wouldn't comment on what happened. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

Adidas said it was their decision to replace the referee. Said there was a history between ref and LaVar — she officiated Wednesday's game. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) July 28, 2017

The game was eventually ended early as Ball got his second technical and was ejected. Tournament officials just called the game at that point, as Team BBC beat Ball’s BBB squad 53-43.

After the game, Ball talked to Borzello and, once again, used the “stay in her lane” line:

“She’s got a vendetta … She needs to stay in her lane because she ain’t ready for this.”

This is a problem. LaVar needs to watch what he says and address women in a different manner. This is blatant disrespect for the second time in a few months. As with Leahy, Ball is acting like a woman can’t do that job. Leahy tried to express her opinion on the show she co-hosts and was dismissed by Ball, while this female official got the same treatment.

For a guy who talks about setting an example for his kids so much, he needs to realize you just can’t talk to women that way and be openly dismissive in that manner. It’s a complete lack of respect and it has consequences.

