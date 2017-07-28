MLB Trade Deadline: The Latest Rumors For The Top Names On The Market

Major League Baseball’s trade deadline will come at 4 p.m. ET on July 31. With just a few days left until that time, here’s a look at all the latest rumors surrounding the top names available.

Sonny Gray, SP, Oakland A’s

The Oakland Athletics are holding firm on their stance that the New York Yankees must include Gleyber Torres or Clint Frazier in any deal for Sonny Gray. The Yankees have, understandably, balked at that asking price. Oakland is kicking the tires on Estevan Florial, James Kaprielian and Jorge Mateo, but only as part of a package that would include Torres or Frazier. The Yankees have told teams Frazier and Torres are both off limits.

The Seattle Mariners have shown interest in Gray, as have the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers. The 27-year-old is the hottest starter on the market right now and the Yankees appear to be in the lead for his services. Interest is likely to continue heating up over the weekend.

Yu Darvish, SP, Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have demanded outfield prospect Alex Verdugo in a trade for Yu Darvish. The Dodgers are going hard after Darvish but they’re going to have to pay a stiff price for him. Despite being a rental, the Rangers believe they can re-sign Darvish in the offseason. If they trade him, the likelihood of that obviously goes down.

Just a few days ago, the Rangers were undecided on trading the 30-year-old righty. Now it appears they’re in full sell-mode for him. The Dodgers look like the only team bidding right now though.

Brad Hand, RP, San Diego Padres

San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller is still asking a ton in return for Brad Hand, but given how good the lefty has been lately that’s not surprising. Hand picked up his fifth save on Thursday night and boasts a 2.04 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 53.0 innings this year. The 27-year-old isn’t just a lefty specialist, as his splits are pretty even against both righties and lefties. He is just really, really good at what he does and could be the best reliever on the market this year.

Hand has drawn massive trade interest from pretty much every contender, but Preller has been content to wait for the right deal. He also could opt to hang on to him, as Hand is under team control for two more years.

Yonder Alonso, 1B, Oakland Athletics

Yonder Alonso has slowed down after his first career All-Star Game appearance, but the Yankees are still showing interest in him. In fact, if the the A’s and Yanks can swing a deal for Gray, Alonso might be included. Even with a slow July, Alonso is hitting .263 with 21 home runs, 45 RBI and an OPS of .898.

The 30-year-old first baseman could move but suitors other than the Yankees have yet to emerge.

Justin Verlander, SP, Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs and the Dodgers are both in the mix for Justin Verlander, but any trade is likely contingent on the Detroit Tigers picking up some of the $60 million he’s owned through 2019. The Cubs are interested in Alex Avila and Verlander, while the Dodgers appear to have Verlander third on their list behind Darvish and Gray. The Milwaukee Brewers have also expressed interest.

The Tigers almost certainly will have to eat some cash if they want to move the 34-year-old. Verlander is having a rough season, with a 5-7 record, 4.50 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP.

Justin Wilson, RP, Detroit Tigers

The Tigers have a hot commodity on their hands, and that’s 29-year-old lefty reliever Justin Wilson. Wilson is 3-4 with 12 saves in 14 chances this season and boasts a 2.75 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 55 strikeouts in 39.1 innings.

The Cleveland Indians, Houston Astros and the Nationals have all been involved on Wilson, but as many as eight teams might have been in contact with the Tigers. The Indians are looking to add to an already stacked bullpen.

Brandon Kintzler, RP, Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are now sellers and All-Star reliever Brandon Kintzler may be the guy they deal. The Boston Red Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks are both after the 32-year-old, who will be a free agent after the season.

So far this year, Kintzler is 2-2, with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.15 WHIP in 44.1 innings. The former independent leagues pitcher and 40th round draft pick has put it all together over the last two seasons, and become a really solid bullpen arm.