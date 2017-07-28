NFL USA Today Sports

At What Point Do the Giants Get Sick of Odell Beckham Jr. and His Constant Distractions?

With two years left on his rookie contract, 24-year old Odell Beckham Jr. has announced, on the eve of New York Giants training camp, that he wants to be the highest paid player in the NFL.

He’s like a real-life episode of a Ballers episode. Beckham is an incredibly talented – but clueless – me-first millennial who hasn’t won anything, but acts like he’s the greatest show on earth.

Make no mistake: Odell Beckham is already one of the best receivers in the NFL . His 1st three years have put him on track to spend the rest of his career in hallowed company: Jerry Rice and Randy Moss.

But man is Beckham difficult to deal with. His infamous Miami Boat Trip party before last season’s playoff game – in which Beckham was terrible – capped a season in which the team’s GM, coach and 2-time winning Super Bowl QB essentially said Odell had to grow up.

The offseason was fun, too: Manning hosted a passing camp, but Beckham was at the National title game between UNC and Gonzaga. Then came voluntary organized team actives … Beckham was out West working out and hanging out with Justin Bieber. Neither was the end of the world.

But now he tosses a grenade into Giants camp with this silly nonsense about wanting to be the highest paid player in the NFL. Why create a distraction for your team – everyone is going to get asked about it – on the first day? Because it has to be all about you, all the time. Forget about a Super Bowl – I’m sure the Giants would be happy with a playoff win – I gotta get mine.

I floated the idea of trading Odell Beckham Jr. back in January. It still sounds crazy on the surface, but if I were running the organization, I’d see what I could get in return before contract talks turn hostile. Because they will.

